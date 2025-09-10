Kai Trump reacts to death of 'close family friend' Charlie Kirk after Utah campus shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kai Trump, the granddaughter of President Donald Trump, was among the masses who reacted to the horrific shooting death of Charlie Kirk on Wednesday.

President Trump announced that Kirk had died after being shot at a speaking event at Utah Valley University. Video posted from the event appeared to show Kirk being shot as he spoke to a large crowd from under a white pop-up tent.

Kai Trump, who called Kirk a "close family friend," couldn't believe the news.

"I am deeply saddened to hear the news about Charlie Kirk," Trump posted on her Instagram Stories. "My heart goes out to his wife Erika and their two children. He was a close family friend and our thoughts and prayers are with them during this tragic time. Rest in peace Charlie."

President Trump’s announcement came in a social media post at 4:40 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

CHARLIE KIRK, TURNING POINT USA FOUNDER, DEAD AT 31 AFTER UTAH CAMPUS SHOOTING

"The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!" Trump wrote.

Many prominent figures in the sports world reacted to the tragic news about Kirk as well, including former NFL quarterbacks Tim Tebow and Brett Favre.

"I’m shocked and devastated to learn about the passing of Charlie Kirk," Tebow wrote on X. "Above all else, Charlie was a follower of Jesus, a husband, and a dad. He was a man of passion, courage, and devoted his life to make an eternal impact."

Favre added: "I’m at a loss for words. Only thing I can think of is tragic. Please keep Charlie Kirk and his family in your prayers."

Many more, like ex-New England Patriots receiver Jullian Edelman and World Series-champion Mark Teixeira, who recently revealed he will be running for Congress, shared their thoughts and prayers.

Kirk was at Utah Valley University as part of his "American Comeback Tour," and he was scheduled to appear at Utah State University later this month.

In a statement to Fox News, Ellen Treanor, Associate Vice President, Strategic Communication Management at Utah Valley University said that the shooting happened at about 12:20 p.m. local time.

The university sent out a campus-wide alert, which read, "A single shot was fired on campus toward a visiting speaker. Police are investigating now."

Kirk was a conservative media personality and co-founder of Turning Point USA, a non-profit organization that advocated for conservative politics.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.