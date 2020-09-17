Nike's all-black Colin Kaepernick jersey sells out in less than a minute

Colin Kaepernick’s popularity among some portion of NFL fans appears to have stayed strong, even with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback not playing in a game since the 2016 season.

On Thursday, Nike released an all-black No. 7 Kaepernick jersey -- to mark four years since he took a knee during the playing of the national anthem to protest against police brutality and systemic racism -- and it reportedly sold out in less than a minute.

The Icon Jersey 2.0, listed for sale at $150 on SNKRS beginning Thursday morning.

ERIC REID DESCRIBES NFL'S SOCIAL JUSTICE PUSH AS 'PR FOR THE CURRENT BUSINESS CLIMATE'

"Four years ago, I took a knee to protest against systemic racism and social injustice. It was that day that the number on my jersey would come to represent something greater than football, something greater than me," Kaepernick wrote on Instagram on Thursday. "Since then, the number 7 jersey has become a symbol for advancing the liberation and well-being of Black & Brown communities. Thank you for staying True."

After the black monochromatic jersey sold out, it was listed for resale on eBay at prices upwards of $425.

The design features Kaepernick’s #7 on the chest and a K graphic on the collar where the NFL shield would normally go on a league-approved jersey. A separate three-part section on the jersey features a Nike "Swoosh" symbol, Kaepernick’s afro logo, and another K -- along with his last name and another #7 on the back.

COLIN KAEPERNICK SLAMS NFL OVER SOCIAL JUSTICE CAMPAIGN, ERIC REID FREE AGENCY

"Through his continuous commitment, the number 7 jersey has become an iconic symbol for progress and positive change," Nike said on its website. "Colin and Nike team up together once again, this time with a Triple Black jersey, paying homage to the anniversary of Kaepernick seeking what’s true."

"True to each other. True to the movement. True to 7," the company continued.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Similarly, Kaepernick's Icon Jersey 1.0 was released last year and he announced it sold out in less than a day.