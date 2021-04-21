Top quarterback prospect told NFL teams he's managing epilepsy

Justin Fields is one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft class, but general managers may be hesitant on selecting him next Thursday after he shared medical information with teams across the league.

According to the NFL Network, Fields has confirmed during the pre-draft process that he is managing epilepsy, which is a neurological disorder that can cause seizures.

Doctors do not believe that it has affected his play on the field and he may eventually outgrow it because other family members have. Fields’ symptoms have been less frequent over the past few years, the report stated.

Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day took his thoughts to Twitter to address the situation.

"Justin’s health, toughness and work ethic have never been an issue and I am incredibly proud of his professionalism and the character he displays on and off the field. The fact that he never missed a game at Ohio State speaks volumes about how he takes care of himself," Day wrote.

Fields, along with Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, and Mac Jones, are considered to be the best quarterbacks in the class. Many draft experts suggest that Fields could land with the San Francisco 49ers at No. 3 overall. Other potential landing spots could be: the Denver Broncos at No. 9, Philadelphia Eagles at No. 12, or the Minnesota Vikings at No. 14 overall.

There’s also a chance a team like the New England Patriots, which picks at No. 15, can trade up to take the former Ohio State product. In just eight games played last season, Fields threw for 2,100 yards with 22 touchdowns and only six interceptions. He added 383 yards on the ground with five more scores.