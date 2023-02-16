Justin Fields is hoping for dome on next stadium as Bears finalize Arlington Heights purchase

The Chicago Bears have played at Soldier Field since the 1971 season but could be on track to move to a new facility in the coming years as the organization finalized the purchase of property in Arlington Heights.

The team said it didn’t mean that the team’s vision of building a domed stadium and entertainment district will be done, but their star quarterback is hoping that a roof does get built because of the harsh weather.

Justin Fields, who played without a roof at Ohio State, said on the latest episode of Barstool Sports’ podcast "Pardon My Take" that combating the elements is difficult.

"Yes, it is very difficult to adjust to it, especially with the wind. That’s what I found out. That’s what it’s all about, is the wind. It can be cold. It can be 10 degrees," he said. "But with no wind you’re fine. But with that 15 mph wind, that 20 mph wind, you can’t fight it, it’s tough. When it’s that cold, you have to bundle up. I feel way slower in that cold. It’s hard to stay warm in that weather."

Fields added: "I hope we get a dome. I don’t care if we’re at Soldier Field, I don’t care if we’re at Arlington Heights. I hope we get a dome."

The Bears purchased the land for $197.2 million. According to FOX 32 Chicago, analysts have projected that more than 48,000 jobs and $9.4 billion in revenue could be generated with the development.

"The Bears will continue to work closely alongside the Village of Arlington Heights, surrounding municipalities and their residents to solicit extensive feedback on how we can best benefit local communities and Bears fans across Illinois," the team said.