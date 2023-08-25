Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Justin Allgaier edges Sheldon Creed by 0.005 seconds to win Xfinity Series race at Daytona

Allgaier picked up his second Xfinity Series win of the season

Justin Allgaier and Sheldon Creed raced side-by-side on the final lap of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 at Daytona, and it came down to a photo finish as both drivers were nose-to-nose as they crossed the start-finish line.

Allgaier, in the No. 7 Hellmann’s Chevrolet, defeated Creed by 0.005 seconds in one of the closest finishes in the series' history.

Justin Allgaier wins the race

Justin Allgaier, driver of the #7 Hellmann's Chevrolet, takes the checkered flag to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway on August 25, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

"I’ve been coming to this place a long time. I wanted to win here so bad, and we’ve been so close," Allgaier said. "To come through the adversity we had to come through and to not really be sure what we were gonna have there at the end. We did all the things were needed to do. We were lights out."

While looking at the replay, Allgaier asked: "Did I win? I think I did."

It was Allgaier’s second win of the season. He finished in first at Charlotte. He’s had 11 top-five finishes so far this season and is certainly set to make some noise in the Xfinity Series playoffs.

Justin Allgaier celebrates

Justin Allgaier, driver of the #7 Hellmann's Chevrolet, and crew celebrate after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway on August 25, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Prior to Algaier’s win, Josh Williams was among those who got into a big wreck. Williams went airborne for a few seconds as he was turned sideways. Cars were bundled up before the crashes occurred. Williams turned into Blaine Perkins and also caught John Hunter Nemechek.

Daniel Hemric, Parker Kligerman and Cole Custer rounded out the top five.

Austin Hill leads the pack

Austin Hill, driver of the #21 Bennett/Realtree Chevrolet, Sheldon Creed, driver of the #2 Whelen Chevrolet, Chandler Smith, driver of the #16 Quick Tie Products Inc. Chevrolet, and Daniel Hemric, driver of the #11 Cirkul Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway on August 25, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

There are two races left on the Xfinity Series regular-season calendar. Darlington is next on September 2.

