Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nascar

NASCAR's Bubba Wallace reveals IndyCar star told him to 'shut the hell up' – but for good reason

Wallace said he asked Dixon about the mental aspect of pro racing

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 21 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 21

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Bubba Wallace put together a top 15 finish at Watkins Glen International on Sunday as he looks to eke into the NASCAR playoffs ahead of the final race before the postseason.

The No. 23 driver said after the race he talked to IndyCar legend Scott Dixon about the mental aspect of racing. He hadn’t had a top 15 finish since Richmond and finished in the top 10 at Loudon two races prior to that.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Scott Dixon and Bubba Wallace

Scott Dixon, left, is a friend of Bubba Wallace. (Getty Images)

Wallace revealed the advice Dixon gave him.

"Shout out to Scott Dixon. actually talked to him this morning about the mental piece of it. It’s hard when you climb in for a road course race and tell yourself you are going to crash, and you are going to suck.

"When you tell yourself that every time, he basically told me, ‘Shut the hell up. I’m here for a reason and trust in myself and I’m here for a reason. Believe in myself.’ And this is what could happen.

Bubba Wallace drives at Watkins Glen

Bubba Wallace drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on Aug. 20, 2023, in New York. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

NASCAR VETERAN KEN SCHRADER, 68, WINS RACE IN CANADA

"I don’t think I had one lap today where I thought I was going to suck, so that’s good."

Wallace will enter the last race of the regular season at Daytona in the 16th spot. He finished in 20th at the Daytona 500 to start the season and came in 11th during the 2022 summer race at the track.

Bubba Wallace at the Brickyard

Bubba Wallace during the parade lap prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Aug. 13, 2023, in Indiana. (Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ty Gibbs, Daniel Suarez, A.J. Allmendinger, Alex Bowman and Chase Elliott are all behind Wallace in the standings.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.