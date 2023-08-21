NASCAR's Bubba Wallace reveals IndyCar star told him to 'shut the hell up' – but for good reason

Bubba Wallace put together a top 15 finish at Watkins Glen International on Sunday as he looks to eke into the NASCAR playoffs ahead of the final race before the postseason.

The No. 23 driver said after the race he talked to IndyCar legend Scott Dixon about the mental aspect of racing. He hadn’t had a top 15 finish since Richmond and finished in the top 10 at Loudon two races prior to that.

Wallace revealed the advice Dixon gave him.

"Shout out to Scott Dixon. actually talked to him this morning about the mental piece of it. It’s hard when you climb in for a road course race and tell yourself you are going to crash, and you are going to suck.

"When you tell yourself that every time, he basically told me, ‘Shut the hell up. I’m here for a reason and trust in myself and I’m here for a reason. Believe in myself.’ And this is what could happen.

"I don’t think I had one lap today where I thought I was going to suck, so that’s good."

Wallace will enter the last race of the regular season at Daytona in the 16th spot. He finished in 20th at the Daytona 500 to start the season and came in 11th during the 2022 summer race at the track.

Ty Gibbs, Daniel Suarez, A.J. Allmendinger, Alex Bowman and Chase Elliott are all behind Wallace in the standings.