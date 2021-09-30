Julian Edelman previews Tom Brady, Bill Belichick matchup with epic meme: 'GOAT BOWL'

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman posted a famous scene from NBC’s "The Office" to Twitter on Thursday as a preview of what Tom Brady’s return to Gillette Stadium might look like this weekend.

Edelman likened the relationship of Brady and his former head coach, Bill Belichick, to that of the tumultuous relationship between Michael Scott and Jan Levinson. He dubbed it the "GOAT BOWL."

BUCS’ ROB GRONKOWSKI REVEALS WHAT HE MISSES MOST ABOUT NEW ENGLAND AHEAD OF PATRIOTS

The meme features the Dinner Party scene from the fourth season and includes Mac Jones, Rob Gronkowski, Edelman himself and football fans who all look on awkwardly as Scott (Brady) and Levinson (Belichick) go toe-to-toe over their accomplishments.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A great scene choice by Edelman.

Brady will be playing the Patriots at home for the first time since signing with the Bucs in March 2020.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP