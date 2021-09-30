Bucs' Rob Gronkowski reveals what he misses most about New England ahead of Patriots game

Tom Brady says he won’t be "reminiscing" about his time with the New England Patriots when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers make their return to Gillette Stadium on Sunday but Rob Gronkowski is, in a way.

The veteran tight end spoke to ESPN in an article published Thursday and was asked what he misses most about playing in New England. His answer probably wasn't what Bill Belichick was hoping to hear.

"Going to the Celtics games," he said. "They would hook us up, front row. Just to go check out an NBA game, being right there on the court, was always really cool."

Tampa Bay acquired the rights to Gronkowski in an April 2020 trade with the Patriots – about a month after signing Brady. He sat out the entire 2019 season to recover from some injuries and the Buccaneers only had to give up a 2020 fourth-round pick for him.

He re-signed with the Bucs under another one-year deal in March.

Gronkowski was one of Brady’s favorite targets in New England. In nine seasons with the Patriots, he hauled in 521 targets for a total of 7,861 receiving yards and 79 touchdowns.

His chemistry with Brady remains strong this season. In his first two games of the season, he was targeted 13 times with two touchdowns a game.

