Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs' Rob Gronkowski reveals what he misses most about New England ahead of Patriots game

Tampa Bay acquired the rights to Gronkowski in April 2020 – about a month after signing Brady

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Tom Brady says he won’t be "reminiscing" about his time with the New England Patriots when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers make their return to Gillette Stadium on Sunday but Rob Gronkowski is, in a way. 

The veteran tight end spoke to ESPN in an article published Thursday and was asked what he misses most about playing in New England. His answer probably wasn't what Bill Belichick was hoping to hear. 

"Going to the Celtics games," he said. "They would hook us up, front row. Just to go check out an NBA game, being right there on the court, was always really cool."

Rob Gronkowski reacts after a basket by the Boston Celtics during the game against the LA Clippers in the second quarter at TD Garden.

Rob Gronkowski reacts after a basket by the Boston Celtics during the game against the LA Clippers in the second quarter at TD Garden. (David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)

Tampa Bay acquired the rights to Gronkowski in an April 2020 trade with the Patriots – about a month after signing Brady. He sat out the entire 2019 season to recover from some injuries and the Buccaneers only had to give up a 2020 fourth-round pick for him.

He re-signed with the Bucs under another one-year deal in March. 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) can’t hang on to a pass in the end zone in the third quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) can’t hang on to a pass in the end zone in the third quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

Gronkowski was one of Brady’s favorite targets in New England. In nine seasons with the Patriots, he hauled in 521 targets for a total of 7,861 receiving yards and 79 touchdowns. 

His chemistry with Brady remains strong this season. In his first two games of the season, he was targeted 13 times with two touchdowns a game. 

FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87), left, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrate together after the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa, Fla.

FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87), left, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrate together after the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano, File)

Gronkowski says his least favorite thing about New England is the "in-between weather." Unfortunately for him, weather forecasts predict partly cloudy skies in the morning with temperatures around 75 degrees before showers at night and temps dropping to the mid-50s when the Bucs head north for Sunday’s game. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com