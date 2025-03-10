Josh Sweat reaches agreement with Cardinals on 4-year deal after winning Super Bowl with Eagles: reports

The Philadelphia Eagles continue to lose defensive linemen in NFL free agency as edge rusher Josh Sweat finds a new home in the league.

Sweat and the Arizona Cardinals have reportedly agreed to terms on a four-year deal worth $76.4 million with $41 million fully guaranteed, per ESPN.

The Eagles also saw defensive tackle Milton Williams head to the New England Patriots on a four-year deal worth $104 million with $63 million guaranteed.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

For Sweat, he reunites with his former defensive coordinator in Philadelphia, Jonathan Gannon, who is head coach of the Cardinals. Gannon was in that role in 2021 and 2022 when Sweat had the best two-year performance of his career.

An improved pass rush is something the Cardinals needed, and they wasted no time getting a familiar face for Gannon.

RAIDERS LAND GENO SMITH IN BLOCKBUSTER TRADE WITH SEAHAWKS: REPORTS

Sweat is also coming off one of his better seasons in Philadelphia, the team that took him in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Sweat tallied eight sacks, nine tackles for loss, 41 combined tackles and two passes defended over 16 games.

But the 27-year-old's best game of the year came in Super Bowl LIX, getting Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the ground with 2.5 sacks and three quarterback hits in the 44-20 win.

Over his seven years with the Eagles, Sweat has tallied 43 sacks, 237 combined tackles (54 for loss), seven forced fumbles and one pick-six in 104 career games.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sweat joins a Cardinals team that also sees Justin Jones, Baron Browning and Zavn Collins among their other linebackers.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.