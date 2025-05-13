Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina Tar Heels

Jordon Hudson 'doesn't have anything to do with UNC football,' Bill Belichick says

Belichick is gearing up for the start of the season

Ryan Gaydos
North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick made clear on Tuesday that Jordon Hudson "doesn’t have anything to do" with the football program.

It was Belichick’s first remarks since the CBS interview debacle, which featured Hudson interrupting a question about their relationship and dueling statements about how the interview went down.

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson

North Carolina football head coach Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson during the game between the Tar Heels and the Duke Blue Devils at Dean E. Smith Center on March 8, 2025 in Chapel Hill. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

He appeared on ESPN’s "SportsCenter" as the ACC’s Spring Meetings got underway and was asked by Christine Williamson how the off-field drama has impacted his ability to coach the team.

"That’s really off to the side. That’s a personal relationship and she doesn’t have anything to do with UNC football," Belichick said.

"I’m excited to be back in the coaches’ meetings and getting ready for June and August when we get to training camp. June will be a big recruiting month for us and then August we start getting ready for the season."

Hudson may not have an official role within the program, but email correspondence within the athletics department appeared to show she was a part of his media team in some capacity.

Hudson emailed school officials showing concern about "salacious" commentary on social media, The Athletic reported last month.

"Is there anyone monitoring the UNC Football page for slanderous commentary and subsequently deleting it / blocking users that are harassing BB in the comments?" Hudson reportedly asked on Feb. 13.

Bill Belichick looks out to crowd

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick answers questions during a press conference at Loudermilk Center for Excellence. (Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images)

Belichick reportedly followed up the next day, "I cannot believe that UNC would support my being called a ‘predator.’"

Robbi Pickeral Evans, UNC senior associate athletic director for external affairs and strategic communications, replied that the social media team hides or erases comments about personal life.

"UNC would NEVER support," Evans reportedly said in her reply.

Hudson also reportedly expressed concerns about fans calling out "nepotism," given that Belichick's son, Steve, is the team's defensive coordinator.

Belichick reportedly asked UNC staff to include Hudson on emails moving forward.

North Carolina was forced to refute a report last week after journalist Pablo Torre said Hudson had been barred from the facility and the field at the school.

Belichick at conference

Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick poses with athletic director Bubba Cunningham during a press conference on Dec. 12, 2024, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

"While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities. Jordon will continue to manage all activities related to Coach Belichick’s personal brand outside of his responsibilities for Carolina Football and the University," the university’s athletic program said in a statement.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

