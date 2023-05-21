Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

The PGA Championship
Published

Jordan Spieth tees off at himself in PGA Championship: 'Hit one good f---ing iron shot'

Spieth was far off the leaders in the PGA Championship

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 21 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 21

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Jordan Spieth wasn’t putting together a good third round at the PGA Championship at the Oak Hill County Club in New York on Saturday and had an expletive reaction to an iron shot.

Spieth was on the par 3 third hole when his approach to the green fell well short. Spieth wasn’t happy with his swing and took it out on himself.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jordan Spieth in Round 2

Jordan Spieth reads his yardage book on the 18th hole during the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Rochester, New York. (Scott Taetsch/PGA of America via Getty Images)

"Damn it, hit one good f---ing iron shot," he yelled to himself.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

He would bogey the hole. It was just one part of an up-and-down day for Spieth. On the first hole, he hit his tee shot into the section cordoned off for the toilets.

It was a rough start but Spieth later recovered. 

JIM NANTZ UNLEASHES EPIC ROAST AMID LIV GOLF’S BROADCAST WOES

Jordan Spieth in the rain

Jordan Spieth lines up a putt during the third round of the PGA Championship on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Pittsford, New York. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

He would wrap his round with a 71 – his best shooting on the weekend. But he was still 6-over par for the championship. He would be about 12 shots off the lead as the fourth round got going.

Everyone was playing catch up against the leaders Brooks Koepka, Corey Conners and Viktor Hovland. Koepka was 6-under par to finish the third round and led Conners and Hovland by one stroke.

Jordan Spieth in the third round

Jordan Spieth walks on the ninth hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Rochester, New York. (Darren Carroll/PGA of America via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Koepka has won the PGA Championship twice – in 2018 and 2019. He hasn’t won a single major since his 2019 victory. Neither Conners nor Hovland has won a major.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.