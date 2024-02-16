Expand / Collapse search
Jordan Spieth disqualified from Genesis Invitational after signing incorrect scorecard

Spieth would have made the cut at 3-under for the tournament

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Jordan Spieth will not be playing the weekend at Riviera, but not because he missed the cut.

The three-time major champion was disqualified from the Genesis Invitational after his second round on Friday because he signed an incorrect scorecard.

Spieth bogeyed the par-3 fourth hole at the southern California course, but it was written down that he had a par.

Jordan Spieth at Genesis

Jordan Spieth waits on the second tee during the second round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club Feb. 16, 2024, in Pacific Palisades, Calif. (Harry How/Getty Images)

The 29-year-old shot a 2-over 73 on the day — not a 72 like the card said — putting him at 3-under for the tournament. Spieth shot a 66 in the first round, putting himself in good position.

Normally, someone a golfer is paired with, a "marker," will keep score for that golfer.

The USGA and R&A define a marker as "the person responsible for entering a player’s score on the player’s scorecard and for certifying that scorecard." The rule also states that the marker "may be" a player, although it almost always is.

It is that golfer's responsibility to make sure the scores are correct. Spieth was paired with Patrick Cantlay, who owns a five-shot lead at 13-under, and Tom Kim. Spieth and Cantlay have participated in numerous Ryder Cups and Presidents Cups together as American teammates.

Spieth and Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay reacts to his tee shot on the fourth hole as Jordan Spieth looks on during the second round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club Feb. 16, 2024, in Pacific Palisades, Calif. (Harry How/Getty Images)

The day was headlined by Tiger Woods' withdrawal from the tournament due to an illness. An ambulance arrived at Riviera, and there was speculation it was there for Woods. But Woods never boarded the ambulance. 

Woods was given an IV for flu-like symptoms.

Jordan Spieth putting

Jordan Spieth reads the eighth green during the second round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club Feb. 16, 2024, in Pacific Palisades, Calif.  (Ben Jared/PGA Tour via Getty Images)

Spieth was 10 shots back of Cantlay when he was disqualified, but he was well within the 1-over cutline.

