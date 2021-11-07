Jordan Love to make first Packers start with Aaron Rodgers out

Jordan Love will make his first career start on Sunday when the Green Bay Packers take on the Kansas City Chiefs as Aaron Rodgers is sitting out because of a positive coronavirus test.

Rodgers made waves last week when it was revealed he was unvaccinated and was forced to miss 10 days as per the NFL’s health and safety protocols. The quarterback then created a firestorm by doubling down on his status and hitting out at the league over its rules regarding unvaccinated players.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But Love isn’t letting the COVID-19 controversy affect his focus for the game.

"I was a little shocked but not crazy shocked," Love told reporters Friday of Rodgers’ diagnosis, via ESPN. "Just because with (Kurt Benkert) testing positive earlier in the week, I kind of figured something might happen in the quarterback room. I didn't know what would happen, but just hearing that, my initial thought was ... wondering what would shake out with all of the close contacts and how things would break down and just affect all of us in the room. That was my first thought, and just obviously trying to get my mind right for starting this week. But I prepared for this, and I'm confident in myself."

EXPLAINER: RODGERS AND HOW THE NFL'S COVID-19 PROTOCOLS WORK

Sunday presents Love’s first real chance to secure his spot as the future Packers’ quarterback.

Green Bay selected Love with the No. 26 pick of the 2020 draft – a move that reportedly irked Rodgers at the time. Love didn’t appear in any games in 2020 but has played in two games this season.

He’s 5-for-7 with 68 passing yards. He made the throws in Week 1’s blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Against a struggling Chiefs team, Love will have Davante Adams back from his own coronavirus absence.