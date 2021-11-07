Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Green Bay Packers
Published

Jordan Love to make first Packers start with Aaron Rodgers out

The Packers selected Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 draft

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Jordan Love will make his first career start on Sunday when the Green Bay Packers take on the Kansas City Chiefs as Aaron Rodgers is sitting out because of a positive coronavirus test.

Rodgers made waves last week when it was revealed he was unvaccinated and was forced to miss 10 days as per the NFL’s health and safety protocols. The quarterback then created a firestorm by doubling down on his status and hitting out at the league over its rules regarding unvaccinated players. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love of the Packers walk onto the field before a game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sept. 20, 2021, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.  

Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love of the Packers walk onto the field before a game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sept. 20, 2021, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.   (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

But Love isn’t letting the COVID-19 controversy affect his focus for the game.

"I was a little shocked but not crazy shocked," Love told reporters Friday of Rodgers’ diagnosis, via ESPN. "Just because with (Kurt Benkert) testing positive earlier in the week, I kind of figured something might happen in the quarterback room. I didn't know what would happen, but just hearing that, my initial thought was ... wondering what would shake out with all of the close contacts and how things would break down and just affect all of us in the room. That was my first thought, and just obviously trying to get my mind right for starting this week. But I prepared for this, and I'm confident in myself."

EXPLAINER: RODGERS AND HOW THE NFL'S COVID-19 PROTOCOLS WORK

Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers waits for the snap against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Aug. 28, 2021, in Orchard Park, New York.

Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers waits for the snap against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Aug. 28, 2021, in Orchard Park, New York. (Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

Sunday presents Love’s first real chance to secure his spot as the future Packers’ quarterback.

Green Bay selected Love with the No. 26 pick of the 2020 draft – a move that reportedly irked Rodgers at the time. Love didn’t appear in any games in 2020 but has played in two games this season.

He’s 5-for-7 with 68 passing yards. He made the throws in Week 1’s blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Jordan Love warms up before the Packers' game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Arizona.

Jordan Love warms up before the Packers' game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Arizona. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Against a struggling Chiefs team, Love will have Davante Adams back from his own coronavirus absence.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com