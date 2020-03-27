Jonathan Taylor: 5 things to know about the 2020 NFL Draft prospect

Jonathan Taylor is a running back who is looking to make the jump from college to the pros.

The NFL hopeful spent three years at Wisconsin and is regarded as one of the best running back prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft. Coming out of Salem High School in New Jersey, Taylor was a four-star recruit by Rivals.

Here are five other things to know about Taylor.

1) HOW DOES HE STACK UP?

2) HIGH SCHOOL LEGEND

Taylor, who made the All-State first-team in New Jersey as a senior, finished with 4,642 rushing yards and 51 total touchdowns during his four years at Salem.

He set the state single-season record with 2,815 rushing yards as a senior, and he broke the South Jersey single-season record of 2,510 yards that was previously held by Corey Clement, who also played for Wisconsin. Taylor added 35 rushing touchdowns his senior year as well.

3) BADGER UP

Taylor became the seventh player in college football history to rush for 6,000 yards and he was the first to ever do so in just three seasons. He also finished No. 6 all-time among players in rushing (6,174 yards) and No. 2 all-time among Big Ten players.

4) UNANIMOUS SELECTION

A two-time Doak Walker Award winner in 2018 and 2019, Taylor was a two-time unanimous first-team All-American both seasons. Taylor is the first player in program history to finish in the top 10 of the Heisman Trophy voting three times.

5) WHERE DO THE EXPERTS BELIEVE HE’LL GO?

Taylor is projected to be one of the first running backs taken off the board in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Early on, experts believe he will be taken early in the second round, and there are a lot of intriguing options. The Los Angeles Chargers make their first selection of the second round at No. 37 overall. With the departure of running back Melvin Gordon, also a Wisconsin alum, the only option that they have at the position is Austin Ekeler, and quite frankly, he isn’t an every-down running back.

Taylor would fit in nicely with the Chargers and their host of weapons.