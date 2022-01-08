John Madden to get public memorial service in Oakland on Feb. 15, NFL says

A public memorial service for Hall of Fame football coach John Madden will take place next month, the NFL announced Friday.

"The Madden family has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support during the difficult time following John Madden’s passing," the NFL said in a tweet Friday morning.

The ceremony will be held Feb. 15 in Oakland, California, where Madden – who died Dec. 28 at age 85 – coached the Raiders from 1969 to 1978 before launching a successful three-decade broadcasting career.

The team is now known as the Las Vegas Raiders after relocating from Oakland, to which it had returned in 1995 after some years in Los Angeles.

Madden led the Raiders to seven AFC title games and their first NFL championship, a 32-14 win in Super Bowl XI over the Minnesota Vikings in January 1977 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

After retiring from coaching, Madden used his immeasurable football knowledge to build a prestigious television broadcasting career, with stops at all four major networks between 1979and 2009. He also became the face of the "Madden NFL" video-game franchise for EA Sports.

After Madden's death, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a memo honoring his legacy.

"As you know, the NFL lost a true giant on Tuesday with the passing of John Madden. To help honor his legacy, we ask that each home team in Week 17 observe a moment of silence in his memory just prior to the start of the game. Below is a recommended stadium public address announcement that can be made prior to the playing of the national anthem," Goodell’s memo read.

It continued: "Ladies and gentleman, earlier this week the NFL family lost a Hall of Fame coach, broadcaster and friend with the passing of John Madden. At this time, please stand and join in a moment of silent reflection in memory of John Madden, who had an indelible impact on football, the NFL and generation of fans,."