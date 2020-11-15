Expand / Collapse search
Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow made this promise to Eagles defenders after hard hit, Cris Collinsworth says

Entering Sunday’s game against the Steelers, Burrow has led the Bengals to a 2-5-1 record

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Joe Burrow and his Cincinnati Bengals are set to square off against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon, in what will be the biggest game of his young career.

Former Bengals wide receiver Cris Collinsworth, now an analyst with NBC, believes Burrow has a bright future.

During an appearance on “The Lefkoe Show,” Collinsworth talked about how the rookie quarterback reacted after taking a big hit in a game against the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this season.

“He (Burrow) took that shot and everybody in the stadium all looked back at the referee to see whether he was going to throw the flag or not. Basically, Joe Burrow got up, saw there was no flag, didn’t complain, didn’t do one of those [gestures]. He turned back to [Brandon] Graham or Malik Jackson or one of them and he said, ‘You know when I’m the GOAT, I’m going to get that call.’ And everybody on their defense was like ‘I like this guy,’” Collinsworth said.

Entering Sunday’s game against the Steelers, Burrow has led the Bengals to a 2-5-1 record. He has 2,272 passing yards with 11 touchdowns and only five interceptions. Burrow also had 130 rushing yards with three more scores.

Dan Canova is a Sports Reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DanCanova