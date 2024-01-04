JJ Watt makes Epstein crack on ESPN show amid Aaron Rodgers-Jimmy Kimmel drama

Former NFL star J.J. Watt cracked a Jeffrey Epstein joke on Wednesday during his appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" amid the drama that’s been playing about between Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.

Much like Rodgers, Watt is a routine guest on McAfee’s show. He made clear that he doesn’t know anything about Epstein, flights or anything having to do with the deceased, disgraced financier.

"My breaking news was actually that I know absolutely nothing about the Epstein list," Watt said. "But I don’t want to get in trouble. I know nothing. I don’t want any flights. I don’t need anybody calling me out. I don’t need any lawsuits. I know nothing."

Watt smiled as McAfee winced.

Earlier in the show, McAfee, a former Indianapolis Colts punter, equated the comments Rodgers made to "talk s---" and apologized for "being a part of" the drama that came about afterward.

"I can see why Jimmy Kimmel felt the way he felt, especially with his position, but I think Aaron was just trying to talk s---," McAfee said. "Now, did it go too far? Jimmy Kimmel certainly said that was the case."

"We obviously don’t like the fact that we’re associated with anything negative, ever. We like our show to be an uplifting one. A happy one. A fun one. But it’s because we talk s--- and try to make light of everything, some things obviously people get very p---ed off about, especially when they’re that serious of allegations."

McAfee added, "Hopefully those two will be able to settle this."

After Rodgers suggested Kimmel would have some kind of ties to Epstein, the comedian fired back.

"For the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality," Kimmel wrote on X. "Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court."