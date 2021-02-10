Jimmy Butler shows off acting skills in Heat win over Knicks: 'I’ve studied Mark Wahlberg'

Jimmy Butler is a man of many talents -- acting might even be one of them.

The Miami Heat star was on fire in Tuesday night’s game against the New York Knicks but in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, with the Heat leading by one, Butler did his best to secure the win by putting on an oscar-worthy performance after getting fouled by Julius Randle.

ROBERT HORRY, 7-TIME NBA CHAMP, FIRES BACK AFTER CRITICISM OF TOM BRADY TWEET

The game's broadcasters seemed concerned at first until Butler peaked to see if officials were buying it -- they weren't.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The call was a common foul and Butler made one of his two free-throw attempts but social media erupted over his performance.

After the game, Butler joked that he learned all of his acting abilities from watching Mark Wahlberg.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’ve studied Mark Wahlberg and how he acts so incredibly well," Butler said, via the South Flordia Sun-Sentinel. "I’ve taken a few pointers."

He continued "It’s OK to have fun. It’s OK to joke around. Because that’s what we’re out here playing for. Yeah, we want to win. But never forget to have fun. Smile, and enjoy the situation that you’re in."

Butler finishing with a game-high 26 points and the Heat beat the Knicks 98-96 to finish off a sweep of the two-game series and increase their winning streak to three.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.