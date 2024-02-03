Jim Harbaugh predicts JJ McCarthy will be first quarterback taken in NFL Draft

Maybe he's a bit biased, but Jim Harbaugh is extremely high on J.J. McCarthy.

The duo just won the national championship with Michigan last month, their first since 1997.

Now, both men will be in the NFL this season. McCarthy declared for the draft shortly after winning it all, and Harbaugh has signed on to be the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

McCarthy's draft stock is a bit all over the place, but plenty believe he will be a first-round selection.

However, Harbaugh took it a step further.

"Let me make a prediction," Harbaugh said on "The Rich Eisen Show." "Don’t be surprised if he goes all the way to No. 1 quarterback off the board."

That would obviously mean McCarthy would be taken over Caleb Williams, who has been the consensus No. 1 pick for well over a year now. McCarthy is also in a stacked quarterback class that includes Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, Michael Penix Jr., and Bo Nix.

But McCarthy has the it-factor, says Harbaugh.

CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY'S MOM SAYS SHE'S BOYCOTTING TAYLOR SWIFT SONGS AHEAD OF SUPER BOWL: 'SHE'S DEAD TO US'

"When people see him throw in person, when they watch him run, they see ther athleticism, when they do the interviews, and they really start digging into how this young man is wired, and he's only 21. Mark my words, don't be surprised when he's maybe the No. 1 quarterback off the board."

Soon-to-be former Michigan running back Blake Corum also had extremely high praise for McCarthy when speaking with Fox News Digital last month.

"J.J. is just a great quarterback," Corum said. "Wants to learn, wants to get better, will not stop until he does. Whatever round he gets drafted, I think he’s a first-rounder for sure, great quarterback, great leader."

But, like Harbaugh, Corum took it up a notch.

"I think he’ll have a super-long career. Maybe a Tom Brady , we’ll see," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In two seasons as Michigan's full-time starter (29 games), McCarthy completed 68.5% of his passes for 5,710 yards, 44 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.