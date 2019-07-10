Jim Bouton, ex-Yankees pitcher and tell-all author, dead at 80

Jim Bouton, the former Yankees pitcher and tell-all author, has died at the age of 80, according to multiple reports.

Bouton, who suffered a stroke in 2012, had been in a years-long battle with cerebral amyloid angiopathy.

His 10-season career saw him play with the Yankees, Seattle Pilots (now the Milwaukee Brewers), Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves. He joined the Braves in 1978, at the age of 39 after developing a knuckle ball and after having been out of the majors since 1970. He started five September games that season, going 1-3.

Bouton, who was 21-7 with a 2.53 ERA for the Yankees in 1963 and 18-13 the following season, helping them to the World Series each season, had a lifetime record of 62-63 with a 3.57 ERA. He was a part of their World Series winning team in his rookie season of 1962.

Bouton won a pair of World Series games in 1964 when the Yankees lost to the Cardinals in seven games.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

A Newark native who was raised in Bergen County, Bouton is perhaps best known for his 1970 memoir “Ball Four,” in which he took readers inside the Pilots’ only season and also revealed indiscretions — on the field and off — that alienated him, for a time, from his former Yankees teammates, Mickey Mantle and Whitey Ford among them.

Click here to read more from the New York Post.