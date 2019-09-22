Expand / Collapse search
Ex-Ole Miss, Texas quarterback Jevan Snead dead at 32, police investigating, report says

By David Aaro | Fox News
The death of former Ole Miss and Texas quarterback Jevan Snead in Austin is under investigation by police, the Austin American-Statesman reported.

Multiple officials and a source close to Snead's family confirmed the death, which happened overnight and did not appear to be a result of foul play, the outlet reported. Snead was 32.

Police offered few details beyond that, according to the Statesman, except for the fact that it occurred in downtown Austin.

Jevan Snead died overnight in Austin, according to a report. (J. Meric/Getty Images, File)

David Kellum, the Ole Miss Rebels' play-by-play radio announcer, wrote that he was "heartbroken" after hearing of Snead's death.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Snead worked as a managing consultant for WeWork Space Services in Austin for the last six months.

Snead, from Stephenville, Texas, originally committed to the University of Florida before he decided to play for the University of Texas because of its proximity to home.

He joined the Longhorns a year after Vince Young left Texas following a National Championship in 2005. Snead had aimed to win the starting job, barely losing it to Colt McCoy.

Snead came off the bench in relief during a few games in 2006, ultimately deciding to transfer to the University of Mississippi the next year. He was forced to redshirt in 2007 due to NCAA transfer rules but eventually became the starter in 2008 - passing for 2,763 yards and throwing 26 touchdowns.

In 26 games with the Ole Miss Rebels, Snead threw for 5,394 yards, 46 touchdowns and 33 interceptions, leading the team to an 18-8 record and a pair of Cotton Bowl victories over Texas Tech and Oklahoma State.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released Jevan Snead, seen here in 2010, after three months. (NFL via Getty Images, File)

Snead left school a year early, going undrafted in the 2010 NFL draft before he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shortly after.

The Bucs released the QB three months later.

David Aaro is a Freelance Reporter at Fox News Digital based in New York City.