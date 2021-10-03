Jets' Zach Wilson will be a threat when it 'clicks,' Robert Saleh suggests

New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson has adopted an unfortunate nickname after racking up 15 sacks in just three games – Sack Wilson – but head coach Robert Saleh still believes the best is yet to come.

Saleh suggested Friday ahead of the Jets Week 4 matchup against the Tennessee Titans that Wilson will be a serious threat once it "clicks" for him.

"He’s suffering every scar you can possibly imagine, but it’s a good thing," he told reporters, via ProFootballTalk . "It really is. Because he is one of those guys who gets to the film room, he gets to the meeting room, he’s asking the right questions, he’s got [a] tremendous process."

"He’s only going to get better," Saleh continued. "When it clicks, everyone’s going to see why he was the second overall pick. And it’s just a matter of it clicking."

Wilson's struggles were on full display against the Denver Broncos last week. He managed just 160 passing yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions and was sacked five times.

"I knew this was going to be tough for us," Wilson told reporters on Wednesday. "It's the first time we're all together, the first time in a new offense. As long as we take losses as a learning experience I think we're going to be right on track."

As far as when things will "click," Wilson said he feels "like it’s really close."

"We need all 11 guys to be great, I'm included as one of those guys making a mistake. I think we're close to having all 11 on the same page."

Saleh told reporters Friday that despite the 0-3 start, they still have full confidence in Wilson.

"His teammates’ confidence in him has not wavered. Everyone gets it. Everyone has been a rookie before."