New York Jets

Jets' new coach Aaron Glenn delivers fiery message to NFL: 'We’re built for this s---'

Jets have had one season with a winning record since the Rex Ryan era

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Aaron Glenn, the New York Jets’ newest head coach, brought electricity to his introductory press conference on Monday as he’s set to lead the franchise on the sideline for the next few years.

Glenn was hired after he spent time as a defensive coordinator with the Detroit Lions. Despite a ton of injuries to the Lions’ defense this season, the team still managed to win the NFC North and earn the No. 1 seed in the playoffs before getting upset by the Washington Commanders.

Aaron Glenn speaks to reporters

New York Jets new head coach Aaron Glenn speaks during a press conference at the NFL football team's training facility on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Florham Park, N.J.  (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

He is the Jets’ fourth head coach following the departure of Rex Ryan after the 2014 season. Ryan’s Jets were the last iteration of the team to earn a playoff spot. Todd Bowles, Adam Gase and Robert Saleh have since come and gone with only one season finishing over .500 — in 2015.

Glenn has a certain experience the previous field generals don’t have — he played for them.

Glenn starred as a Jets cornerback from 1994 to 2001. He was a Pro Bowler twice in that span. He also played for the Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints before he retired after the 2008 season.

Aaron Glenn introduced

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson, left, and vice chairman Christopher Johnson, right, pose for a photo with new head coach Aaron Glenn, second right, and general manager Darren Mougey during a press conference at the NFL football team's training facility on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Florham Park, N.J.  (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

"Put your seatbelts on and get ready for the ride. Listen, there are gonna be some challenges, but with challenges gets opportunity. Here’s what I do know. We’re the freakin’ New York Jets and we’re built for this s---," Glenn said, via the New York Post.

"I wanted this job. I interviewed for a number of them, but I wanted this job," he added. "… I didn’t want to leave the building without shaking Woody [Johnson’s] hand and making sure we had a contract. So I’m just telling you now, everything else was already out of it. It was all about the Jets and it’s been that way from the beginning."

The fiery message now has to be backed up on the field.

Glenn and the front office will have to determine whether to bring back Aaron Rodgers and if they’re going to put Garrett Wilson on the trade block. Davante Adams has also floated the idea of playing elsewhere after New York acquired him from the Las Vegas Raiders.

