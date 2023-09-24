Jets' Michael Carter, assistant coach get into heated exchange during game vs Patriots

New York Jets running back Michael Carter appeared to have a heated spat with assistant coach Taylor Embree in the fourth quarter as the team trailed the New England Patriots by 10 points in the fourth.

It wasn’t clear what Carter was upset with Embree about. Embree is the running backs coach. Carter had yet to get a carry in the game as Dalvin Cook, Breece Hall and Zach Wilson had rushing attempts. He had one catch for three yards.

Carter came into the game getting minimal attempts in the rushing attack. He had three carries for 14 yards. He had seven touchdowns and more than 1,000 rushing yards in his first two seasons with the Jets. But the signing of Cook and the return of Hall from injury pushed Carter to the third string.

New York came into the Week 3 game against the Patriots with 236 rushing yards as a team but without any rushing touchdowns. Nick Bawden came into the game late in the fourth and made it a one-score game with a rushing touchdown.

The Jets were also riding a 14-game losing streak against the Patriots. Behind Wilson, Garret Wilson and others, New York was looking to put that losing streak to bed.

"I inherited – I walked into a team that, we haven't beaten the Patriots," Wilson said on ESPN Radio New York earlier in the week.

"I feel like that's why they brought me here, brought me and Sauce (Gardner) here and the guys here – to make things like that change. It's time we do what we get paid for."