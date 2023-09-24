Jets fan's teeth come loose while yelling at team during abysmal first half

The New York Jets are causing their fans to jostle – literally.

In a sloppy Easy Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday, the Jets put up just three points in the first half against their archrival New England Patriots.

They racked up just 39 yards of total offense in the first 30 minutes and trailed by seven at the half.

It's desperation mode for the Jets as a loss to the 0-2 Pats would be quite the foreshadowing for the rest of their season without Aaron Rodgers.

New York hasn't made the playoffs since 2010, and all the anger is brewing.

Well, one fan got so angry while yelling at the team that his teeth fell out.

MetLife Stadium holds around 80,000 people – of course, cameras caught this guy.

Zach Wilson completed just five of his 10 passes in the first half for 29 yards. In a game in which everyone knew the Jets needed to run the ball in order to have a shot, they rushed for just 29 yards on 15 carries in the half, averaging less than two yards per rush.

New England got the ball to start the half and knocked in a field goal to go up 10.

With a loss, the Jets' losing streak against the Pats would reach 15 straight games.