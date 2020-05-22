Jets' Frank Gore thinks AFC East is 'wide open' without Tom Brady

New York Jets running back Frank Gore thinks the AFC East is anyone’s for the taking now that Tom Brady has moved on to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Gore, who is entering his third season in the division after back-to-back runs in Miami and Buffalo, told reporters during a video conference call on Thursday the division is "wide open.”

STEELERS’ JAMES CONNER ON PLAYING DURING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC AS CANCER SURVIVOR: ‘NOTHING I’M CONCERNED ABOUT’

"[Tom] Brady's gone, and it's wide open,” he said, according to ESPN. “You've got young quarterbacks, Sam Darnold and Josh [Allen]. I don't know what Miami is doing or whatever. I think it's wide open."

The 37-year-old veteran running back spent the bulk of his career with the San Francisco 49ers before spending two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. He moved on to the AFC East in 2018 when he signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins.

LANCE ARMSTRONG SAYS HE TOLD ‘10,000 LIES’ DURING DOPING SCANDAL, NEW DOCUMENTARY REVEALS

Gore then played one season with the Bills before signing a one-year, $1.05 million contract with the Jets during the offseason.

“Buffalo, they have a bunch of great young talent," Gore said when asked who may come out on top of the AFC East. "The head coach, I respect him a lot. The general manager, I respect him a lot. They're doing great things over there, but I'm on the other side now."

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Patriots have been division champions for 11 straight seasons and will no doubt be put to the test without Brady leading the way.