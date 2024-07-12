Jerry Rice snaps at Chiefs reporter who asked question about team: 'I will f--k you up'

The celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe had a sour turn earlier this week, after Jerry Rice got into a verbal spat with members of the media.

Rice was playing at the American Century Championships when he was approached by a Chiefs reporter for Starcade Media in Kansas City.

The reporter recorded himself asking Rice whether the Chiefs had "a good enough receiving corps this year to win again."

Rice initially ignored the question, but Starcade's video cuts a few moments later to Rice approaching the reporter, calling him a "f---ing a--hole."

Another video, obtained by TMZ, sees the two going back and forth, where Rice can be heard saying, "I will f--k you up."

Rice told TMZ that the question had been asked to get a rise out of the NFL legend. The Chiefs just beat his former San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl for the second time in four years this past February.

"I'm going to defend the San Francisco 49ers," he told TMZ, adding that the question had been asked with a smirk on the reporter's face. "This is my history."

The outlet, though, denied such a notion in a Facebook post where they wanted to "set the record straight."

"We meant absolutely no disrespect to Jerry or the 49ers when asking this question as we have a profound respect for the great players that have played this game, especially (in our opinion) the greatest receiver of all time," the outlet said.

"The confrontation that followed was very unfortunate but we were not trying to elicit a negative reaction and there were no ‘smirks’ as Mr. Rice suggested. We simply wanted the input of the greatest receiver in league's history about the Chiefs receiving corps and if it had improved enough to continue winning at a high level after an historically rough season for the group.

"We would be more than open to speaking with Jerry personally to clear the air on what happened and put it all behind us."

