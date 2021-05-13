Jerry Burns, longtime Vikings coach, dead at 94

Jerry Burns, who spent 24 years on the Minnesota Vikings’ coaching staff as a head coach and offensive coordinator, died Wednesday, the team said. Burns was 94.

Burns joined the Vikings’ staff in 1968 as an offensive coordinator after two seasons as the defensive backs coach for the Green Bay Packers and several years as a coach at Iowa. He was Minnesota’s head coach from 1986 to 1991 and led the team to three playoff appearances.

Vikings spokesman Bob Hagan said Burns’ son-in-law informed the organization about the coach’s death on Wednesday morning.

Bud Grant, another longtime Vikings coach, released a statement on Burns’ death. He described the coach as a "very astute football mind" who "could see things on the field immediately."

"I met Burnsie at Iowa when he picked me up from the airport when I was visiting down there, and from that point on, we started talking football and never stopped," Grant said. "We were on the same page a lot. When I went to Winnipeg, I’d have him come up as a guest coach. Our friendship grew over the years, and we became very close friends and so did our families."

Tributes poured in on social media after word of Burns’ death came out.

Burns had a 52-43 record as the Vikings’ head coach and was 3-3 in the playoffs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.