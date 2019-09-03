Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert takes issue with FIBA's drug testing during World Cup

Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert, who is competing for France in the 2019 FIBA World Cup, took issue with officials conducting a random drug screening as he recovered from a game.

Gobert put up nine points, nine rebounds and five blocks in France’s 78-74 win over Germany and was unhappy that an early morning drug test was affecting his recovery time.

“Got woke up this morning for a doping control( BLOOD and urine), the morning after a late game when i could sleep more. No respect for the player’s recovery time. Terrible way of doing things @FIBA ," he tweeted.

FIBA’s guidelines for drug testing state that officials can alert a player they will be conducting a test 12 hours before and four hours after a game for in-competition testing.

Gobert is part of the French team that is expected to be a contender for the title during the tournament. Gobert’s teammates include the Orlando Magic’s Evan Fournier, the New York Knicks’ Frank Ntilikina and the Charlotte Hornets’ Nicolas Batum.

The dominant French center will be entering his seventh season with the Jazz. He averaged 15.9 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game last season.