Jayson Tatum, Celtics agree to 5-year contract extension: report

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics reportedly agreed to a max contract extension Sunday.

Tatum has a five-year, $163 million rookie max contract extension and the deal would be worth up to $195 million with incentives, ESPN reported. It ensures that Tatum will be a main part of the organization for the prime years of his career.

Boston selected Tatum with the No. 3 pick of the 2017 NBA Draft. Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball were drafted ahead of him and he is the only player of the three who is still with the initial team that drafted him.

Tatum had his best season yet in 2019-20. He averaged 23.4 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists per game in 66 games during the pandemic-shortened season. Boston absolutely sees him as the future of the team.

Boston now has Tatum and Jaylen Brown locked in through the 2023-24 season.

The Celtics have been busy in the offseason. The team signed Tristan Thompson and Jeff Teague, and traded Enes Kanter as Gordon Hayward declined the player option on his contract to sign elsewhere.

Boston will be among the favorites to make the NBA Finals in the Eastern Conference in 2021.