Jays pound Alvarez, cruise past Tigers

Mark DeRosa's three-run home run helped power the Toronto Blue Jays past the Detroit Tigers, 8-3, in the opener of a four- game series at Rogers Centre.

Jose Reyes hit a solo shot to left field in the bottom of the third inning, with the electrifying shortstop going 3-for-5 on the day.

The Blue Jays' offense provided eight runs for starting pitcher R.A. Dickey (8-8), who picked up his third straight win. The knuckleballer went seven innings and allowed two runs on six hits while fanning four and walking one.

"The team is beat up and the guys that played today came out and responded in a big way. It all started with Dickey who had a great outing," said Toronto manager John Gibbons.

Detroit starter Jose Alvarez (1-2) was chased out of the game after only three innings of work. He gave up five runs -- four earned -- on six hits with four strikeouts and three walks in his fourth major league start.

Omar Infante went 4-for-4 on the day with a solo home run in the top of the ninth inning. The second baseman drove in two runs and was a triple shy of the cycle.

The scoring started in the bottom of the second when Maicer Izturis single and Josh Thole walked with two outs. Alvarez balked which moved the Toronto baserunners over to second and third base. On the next pitch, Kawasaki drove in Izturis to put the Blue Jays up 1-0 before Detroit leftfielder Andy Dirks threw out Thole at the plate to end the Toronto threat.

The Blue Jays added to their lead after Reyes' home run when Arencibia singled to left, driving in Davis and Bautista. Bautista reached home after Dirks' one-hop throw from left field hit him on the helmet at the plate. Izturis then hit a sacrifice fly to center, plating Colby Rasmus.

Prince Fielder tried to spark the Detroit offense with a towering solo shot to right field in the fourth. Infante then hit a ground-rule double to left to drive in Martinez from second.

"We are a little snakebitten right now, as well as not swinging as good as we can so the combination of those things is normally not a good one," said Detroit manager Jim Leyland on the team's hitting woes.

Reliever Luke Putkonen took over the mound for Alvarez in the bottom of the fourth, but did not fare any better. Rajai Davis stole his second base of the day moments before Mark DeRosa crushed a three-run home run off of him to extend Toronto's lead to 8-2.

Toronto reliever Steve Delabar took over for Dickey in the eighth inning. The right-hander worked quickly by striking out the side.

Aaron Loup came in to pitch the ninth and gave up a two-out home run to Infante, but struck out pinch-hitter Avisail Garcia to end the game.

Game Notes

Edwin Encarnacion was scratched from Toronto's lineup due to left hamstring tightness. J.P. Arencibia replaced him at DH ... Detroit was 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position ... Toronto has won seven straight home games... Miguel Cabrera had his 15 game hit streak come to an end after going 0-for-4 ...