Jayden Daniels, Jared Verse named Offensive, Defensive Rookies of the Year

Jayden Daniels and Jared Verse won the Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year Awards at the NFL Honors in New Orleans on Thursday night.

Daniels was the second overall pick out of LSU following a Heisman Trophy campaign, and he impressed from the second he came onto the field.

Daniels threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns while completing 69% of his passes, getting a Pro Bowl nod. He also ran for 891 yards and another six scores, while converting 55 first downs with his legs.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

With Daniels under center, the Washington Commanders had the best turnaround of any team in the NFL, going from 4-13 to 12-5 and a playoff berth. Washington also earned their first postseason win in 19 years, and for good measure, they took down the No. 1 seed Detroit Lions after that. While the NFC Championship did not go as planned – a 55-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles – the future is bright in D.C.

Verse was the 19th overall pick out of Florida State. It was the first time the Los Angeles Rams selected in the first round since 2016 and, well, they struck gold.

HOW TO WATCH SUPER BOWL LIX BETWEEN CHIEFS, EAGLES STREAMED ON TUBI

In his first NFL season, he was named to the Pro Bowl - he even picked up a fumble and took it 57 yards to the house in the wild card round against the Minnesota Vikings.

Starting in all but one game, Verse recorded 66 tackles, 18 QB hits, 11 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks. He also deflected two passes and picked up two fumbles.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He's the first Ram to win the award since Aaron Donald in 2014, so perhaps that's a good omen for the rest of his career. His teammate in Braden Fiske was also nominated, so the Rams defense seems to be in good shape moving forward.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.