Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels, Jared Verse named Offensive, Defensive Rookies of the Year

Both men were first-round picks who helped their teams to the playoffs

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 6

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 6

Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Jayden Daniels and Jared Verse won the Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year Awards at the NFL Honors in New Orleans on Thursday night.

Daniels was the second overall pick out of LSU following a Heisman Trophy campaign, and he impressed from the second he came onto the field.

Daniels threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns while completing 69% of his passes, getting a Pro Bowl nod. He also ran for 891 yards and another six scores, while converting 55 first downs with his legs.

Jayden Daniels waves to crowd

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) waves to the crowd after an overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Landover, Md. The Commanders won 30-24.  (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

With Daniels under center, the Washington Commanders had the best turnaround of any team in the NFL, going from 4-13 to 12-5 and a playoff berth. Washington also earned their first postseason win in 19 years, and for good measure, they took down the No. 1 seed Detroit Lions after that. While the NFC Championship did not go as planned – a 55-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles – the future is bright in D.C.

Verse was the 19th overall pick out of Florida State. It was the first time the Los Angeles Rams selected in the first round since 2016 and, well, they struck gold.

Jared Verse recovers fumble

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) recovers a fumble against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half in an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium.  (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

In his first NFL season, he was named to the Pro Bowl - he even picked up a fumble and took it 57 yards to the house in the wild card round against the Minnesota Vikings.

Starting in all but one game, Verse recorded 66 tackles, 18 QB hits, 11 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks. He also deflected two passes and picked up two fumbles.

Tubi promo

Super Bowl LIX will be streamed on Tubi. (Tubi)

He's the first Ram to win the award since Aaron Donald in 2014, so perhaps that's a good omen for the rest of his career. His teammate in Braden Fiske was also nominated, so the Rams defense seems to be in good shape moving forward.

