Javonte Green has 22 points as Radford beats Brevard College 105-57

Javonte Green had 22 points and 7 rebounds in 21 minutes to lead Radford on Saturday, a 105-57 rout of Brevard College.

Green shot 9 of 11 from the field and Radford (2-1) shot 40 of 62 for 65 percent.

The Highlanders opened the game on a 29-6 run, led 57-26 at half and led by as much as 53 in the second half before cruising to victory. Radford scored more than 100 points for the first time since a 111-84 victory at VMI on Feb. 2, 2010.

R.J. Price and Rashun Davis each added 13 and Ya Ya Anderson was 3 of 4 from 3-point range for Radford.

The Highlanders defeated Brevard in the two previous meetings, 74-55 in the season opener of the 2008-09 season, and last year 81-53.

Miles Leathers led the Tornados with 18 points.