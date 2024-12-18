Expand / Collapse search
Jason Kelce expresses 'concern' about drone sightings, hopes to find out what they are 'someday'

'These things are just hovering,' Kelce said

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
Fox Flight Team joins NJ drone unit in search for UAPs Video

Fox Flight Team joins NJ drone unit in search for UAPs

'Fox & Friends First' host Carley Shimkus discusses the Fox Flight Team joining the search for UAPs in the Northeast and a classified briefing for lawmakers stating nothing 'nefarious' is happening in New Jersey skies. 

Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, like many other residents who have seen the drones in the sky, is concerned about them.

"It’s a little concerning that these things are just hovering. I don’t know what they’re looking for or what they’re trying to find, but they’re searching for something," Kelce said during a recent episode of "New Heights."

The FBI said it has received more than 5,000 reports of alleged drone sightings in the last "few weeks" on Monday, as residents seek answers as to what the drones could be. 

Jason Kelce looks on

ESPN personality and former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce on set before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium. (Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images)

"You know, some say that it’s just, you know…" Travis Kelce started.

"Just some people messing around?" Jason said, finishing his brother’s thought. 

"They got some commitment to messing around if that’s the case. I don’t know what’s going on, hopefully we find out someday," Jason said. 

RADIO LEGEND MIKE FRANCESA SAYS GOVERNMENT HAS TAKEN 'CAVALIER APPROACH' TO MYSTERIOUS NJ DRONES

Jason Kelce looks on

Jason Kelce on the sidelines during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. (Denny Medley-Imagn Images)

The FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Aviation Administration, and the Department of Defense said while they "recognize the concern" from citizens, there is no evidence that the drones are "anomalous" or a threat to public safety or to U.S. national security, in a joint statement on Monday. 

Travis was beginning to speculate about what the drones could be for before cutting himself off. 

"Maybe it’s just a coastal safety precaution, just making sure there’s no, you know, alright let’s get out of here. I don’t want to get into conspiracies about what the f--- those drones are," the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said. 

Travis Kelce looks on

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce gives his gloves to a fan following a game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. (Scott Galvin-Imagn Images)

The drones were first spotted on Nov. 18 and have been seen every night since over the East Coast of the United States.

With the Chiefs playing three games in a span of 11 days, Kelce has a lot on his plate other than the drones to worry about at the moment. 

The Chiefs defeated the Cleveland Browns 21-7 on Sunday, and will take on the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday. They will then play in a rare Wednesday game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day. 

Fox News’ Breanne Deppisch and Morgan Phillips contributed to this report. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.