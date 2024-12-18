Jason Kelce expresses 'concern' about drone sightings, hopes to find out what they are 'someday'

Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, like many other residents who have seen the drones in the sky, is concerned about them.

"It’s a little concerning that these things are just hovering. I don’t know what they’re looking for or what they’re trying to find, but they’re searching for something," Kelce said during a recent episode of "New Heights."

The FBI said it has received more than 5,000 reports of alleged drone sightings in the last "few weeks" on Monday, as residents seek answers as to what the drones could be.

"You know, some say that it’s just, you know…" Travis Kelce started.

"Just some people messing around?" Jason said, finishing his brother’s thought.

"They got some commitment to messing around if that’s the case. I don’t know what’s going on, hopefully we find out someday," Jason said.

The FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Aviation Administration, and the Department of Defense said while they "recognize the concern" from citizens, there is no evidence that the drones are "anomalous" or a threat to public safety or to U.S. national security, in a joint statement on Monday.

Travis was beginning to speculate about what the drones could be for before cutting himself off.

"Maybe it’s just a coastal safety precaution, just making sure there’s no, you know, alright let’s get out of here. I don’t want to get into conspiracies about what the f--- those drones are," the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said.

The drones were first spotted on Nov. 18 and have been seen every night since over the East Coast of the United States.

With the Chiefs playing three games in a span of 11 days, Kelce has a lot on his plate other than the drones to worry about at the moment.

The Chiefs defeated the Cleveland Browns 21-7 on Sunday, and will take on the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday. They will then play in a rare Wednesday game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day.

Fox News’ Breanne Deppisch and Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.

