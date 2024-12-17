Radio legend Mike Francesa says government has taken 'cavalier approach' to mysterious NJ drones

The mysterious drones in New Jersey hit close to home for Mike Francesa.

The radio legend, of course, is a New York native but made his voice heard on many cars and television throughout the bordering state.

In typical Francesa fashion, a fan asked for his thoughts on the drones, and he opened up.

"I have two thoughts on the subject. And I’m not a UFO guy. I don’t know what’s out there. Don’t pretend to know what’s out there," Francesa began. "The government has taken a very cavalier attitude. I don’t believe this stuff about ‘foreign countries have ships off our shore.’ No one has a ship off our shore. We would know it was there in two seconds. Nobody is letting any foreign country fly stuff over our country. I don’t believe that for a second. I think some of them are commercially being tested by companies that want to deliver things, like Amazon. I think part of it is our military testing stuff, and working on things at night, and they don’t want to really spend a lot of time discussing it with us.

"I think the idea that they have taken such a cavalier approach to it makes you realize that when they keep telling you that there’s nothing to worry about, that should pretty much tip you off that they know what they’re doing here," he said.

DRONE MYSTERY BEFUDDLES NEW JERSEY OFFICIALS, FRUSTRATES RESIDENTS

Well, the government says Francesa has nothing to be afraid of. In a statement penned by the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, the Federal Aviation Administration and the Department of Defense, the agencies said while they "recognize the concern," there is no evidence that the drones are "anomalous" or a threat to national security or public safety.

"Having closely examined the technical data and tips from concerned citizens, we assess that the sightings to date include a combination of lawful commercial drones, hobbyist drones, and law enforcement drones, as well as manned fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, and stars mistakenly reported as drones," the statement said.

Though the agencies said they have found no risk during their investigation thus far, they have urged Congress to enact legislation when it returns that would "extend and expand existing counter-drone authorities to identify and mitigate any threat that may emerge."

