Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Jersey

Radio legend Mike Francesa says government has taken 'cavalier approach' to mysterious NJ drones

'Nobody is letting any foreign country fly stuff over our country'

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for December 17 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for December 17

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The mysterious drones in New Jersey hit close to home for Mike Francesa.

The radio legend, of course, is a New York native but made his voice heard on many cars and television throughout the bordering state.

In typical Francesa fashion, a fan asked for his thoughts on the drones, and he opened up.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Mike Francesa smiles

Mike Francesa attends the 2023 Broadcasting + Cable Hall Of Fame Gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 03, 2023 in New York City. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

"I have two thoughts on the subject. And I’m not a UFO guy. I don’t know what’s out there. Don’t pretend to know what’s out there," Francesa began. "The government has taken a very cavalier attitude. I don’t believe this stuff about ‘foreign countries have ships off our shore.’ No one has a ship off our shore. We would know it was there in two seconds. Nobody is letting any foreign country fly stuff over our country. I don’t believe that for a second. I think some of them are commercially being tested by companies that want to deliver things, like Amazon. I think part of it is our military testing stuff, and working on things at night, and they don’t want to really spend a lot of time discussing it with us.

"I think the idea that they have taken such a cavalier approach to it makes you realize that when they keep telling you that there’s nothing to worry about, that should pretty much tip you off that they know what they’re doing here," he said.

Photos taken in the Bay Shore section of Toms River of what appear to be large drones hovering in the area at high altitudes

Photos taken in the Bay Shore section of Toms River of what appear to be large drones hovering in the area at high altitudes in New Jersey on Sunday, December 8, 2024. The drones seemed to be well above the 400 feet height FAA regulations allow. (Doug Hood/Asbury Park Press)

DRONE MYSTERY BEFUDDLES NEW JERSEY OFFICIALS, FRUSTRATES RESIDENTS

Well, the government says Francesa has nothing to be afraid of. In a statement penned by the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, the Federal Aviation Administration and the Department of Defense, the agencies said while they "recognize the concern," there is no evidence that the drones are "anomalous" or a threat to national security or public safety.

"Having closely examined the technical data and tips from concerned citizens, we assess that the sightings to date include a combination of lawful commercial drones, hobbyist drones, and law enforcement drones, as well as manned fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, and stars mistakenly reported as drones," the statement said.

Mike Francesa at St. John's game

Feb 18, 2023; Queens, New York, USA;  Sports radio talk show host Mike Francesa at Carnesecca Arena. (Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Though the agencies said they have found no risk during their investigation thus far, they have urged Congress to enact legislation when it returns that would "extend and expand existing counter-drone authorities to identify and mitigate any threat that may emerge."

Fox News' Elizabeth Pritchett contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.