Japan, Uzbekistan advance to Asian semifinals

Masahiko Inoha got a go-ahead goal in the 89th minute after Shinji Kagawa scored twice, and three-time champion Japan defeated Qatar 3-2 Friday to advance to the Asian Cup semifinals and eliminate the host.

In the other quarterfinal, Ulughbek Bakaev scored twice in a three-minute span early in the second half as Uzbekistan reached its first final four with a 2-1 victory over Jordan.

Japan plays two-time champion South Korea or Iran in Tuesday's first semi. Uzbekistan meets defending champion Iraq or Australia.

Kagawa scored in the 28th and 70th minutes as Japan rallied following goals by Sebastian Suria in the 12th and Fabio Cesar on a free kick in the 62nd. Kagawa received a pass in the penalty area in the 89th and was taken down by Mesaad Ali. The ball bounced into the path of Inoha, who slotted it into an empty net.

Japan finished a man short after Maya Yoshida was ejected in the 62nd for his second yellow card, a foul of Yusef Ahmed. Bakaev scored in the 46th and 49th minutes. Jordan cut the deficit on Bashar Bani Yaseen's 58th-minute goal.