Jalen Rose's Kevin Love 'tokenism' remark earns him scrutiny on social media

Jalen Rose was the subject of criticism on Thursday after the ESPN broadcaster said Kevin Love’s reported appearance on the Team USA Olympic roster was a form of "tokenism."

Rose made the comments during his show "Jalen & Jacoby." ESPN reported the roster had been finalized with Love committing to the team for the second time in his career. USA Basketball has yet to make an official announcement on the final roster.

Rose said Love was on the team "because of tokenism."

"Don’t be scared to make an all-Black team representing the United States of America. I’m disappointed by that. Anybody that watched the league this year knows Kevin Love did not have a stellar season, was not the best player on his team and did not necessarily deserve to be on this squad," he said, adding that Deandre Ayton – who had previously represented the Bahamas in international competition, should be in his place.

The former NBA player’s remarks drew some fierce reactions on social media.

Rose didn’t mention that Love is one of two White NBA players to have made the Olympic team since 1996. The other being John Stockton.

Love only appeared in 25 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2020-21 season. He still finished in the top five on the team in scoring with 12.2 points per game and was third in rebounds with 7.4 boards per game. He’s also emerged as a vital mental health advocate for the league.

Love hasn’t commented on the remarks. He shared a post about the late Anthony Bourdain on his Instagram on Friday.