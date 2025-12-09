Jalen Hurts commits career-high 5 turnovers as Eagles drop third straight in OT loss to Chargers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Los Angeles Chargers forced Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts to commit a career-high in turnovers, including a game-winning interception in overtime near the end zone to seal a 22-19 victory on "Monday Night Football."

Both the Eagles and Chargers came into this game with an 8-4 record, but it’s the latter who helped their playoff chances as they move to 9-4.

Meanwhile, the Eagles, still owners of the NFC East lead, moved to 8-5.

It was a turnover-filled game for both of these teams, but it was Hurts who had five total turnovers as he threw four interceptions, including one on what could’ve been a game-winning drive in overtime.

On first-and-10 from the Chargers’ 17-yard line and down three points, Hurts sold a play-action to Saquon Barkley and rolled out to his right. He was looking to hit Jahan Dotson near the goal line, but Cam Hart, who had one of the interceptions earlier in the game, laid out and made a tremendous tip of the pass.

Safety Tony Jefferson was streaking over to cover Dotson, and he quickly located the football in the air, secured it, and stayed in bounds as SoFi Stadium erupted.

It was a play that helped the Chargers squeak out a victory at home, but it wasn’t easy as the Eagles’ defense kept their team in the game with forced turnovers themselves.

Justin Herbert, who was seven days from having his left hand surgically repaired, was also intercepted and saw a strip-sack go the Eagles’ way on back-to-back drives near the end of the first half.

But while Herbert struggled in the pass game (12-of-26 for 139 yards and a touchdown pass to Omarion Hampton on the opening drive), he was able to get the job done with his legs.

Herbert rushed 10 times for 66 yards to lead his team in the ground game, which included 26 yards on the final drive in regulation to allow Cameron Dicker the chance to nail his fourth of five field goal attempts to force overtime.

He did so again when the Chargers first got the ball in overtime, where Dicker would bury a 54-yard attempt to go a perfect 5-for-5 to take the 22-19 lead.

Philadelphia would catch a massive break in their overtime drive after Odafe Oweh was called for a neutral zone infraction on fourth-and-4, allowing a fresh set of downs on what could’ve been the game-ending play.

Nonetheless, this Chargers' defense came through when they needed another turnover all night long, and it was only right they sealed the deal in the end.

The leading receiver for the Chargers was Kimani Vidal, who took a short pass 60 yards on the opening drive for Los Angeles that ultimately set up Hampton’s touchdown catch in his return since breaking his left ankle in Week 5.

For the Eagles, they were able to sack Herbert seven times, as Jalyx Hunt led the way with 2.5 sacks on the night. On offense, Hurts connected well with A.J. Brown, as he secured six of his 13 targets for 100 yards. Dallas Goedert added 78 yards on eight catches, while DeVonta Smith had four catches for 37 yards.

Saquon Barkley, who the Eagles and its fanbase have been hoping could break out like he did in 2024, managed to fly for 52 yards into the end zone at the beginning of the fourth quarter for a touchdown that made it 16-13 Eagles. He had 122 yards rushing on 20 touches in the backfield.

Hurts finished the game 21-of-40 for 240 yards with no touchdowns — one to Brown was called back earlier in the game due to a Jordan Mailata holding penalty — and his four interceptions.

Hurts also fumbled on a play where he was intercepted, as he scooped up an initial fumble by the Chargers defender who picked him off, but the ball was knocked out of his hands and recovered by Los Angeles.

The Eagles will hope to break their three-game losing streak next week when they host the Las Vegas Raiders at home.

Meanwhile, Herbert and the Chargers will look to keep it rolling against their bitter AFC West rival, the Kansas City Chiefs, who are desperate to keep their own playoff hopes alive at 6-7.

