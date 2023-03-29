Expand / Collapse search
Jake Paul linked to 'world's hottest speed skater' Jutta Leerdam following recent breakup: report

Leerdam has 4.1 million followers on Instagram

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Jake Paul is apparently back on the prowl after his split with ex-girlfriend Julia Rose.

He has stayed in the athletic world, and he is reportedly getting after it with whom some say is the "world's hottest speed skater."

Paul and Dutch athlete Jutta Leerdam have "been in contact with each other for months" after a relationship "originated through instagram."

Jake Paul speaks during a news conference Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Jake Paul speaks during a news conference Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

Leerdam, 24, was behind the scenes of Paul's podcast earlier this week in Miami. The New York Post obtained a screenshot of her Instagram Story post from the set.

Jutta Leerdam celebrates after she competes and wins the gold medal in the 1000m Women race during the ISU World Speed Skating Championships at Thialf Ice Rink on March 4, 2023 in Heerenveen, Netherlands.

Jutta Leerdam celebrates after she competes and wins the gold medal in the 1000m Women race during the ISU World Speed Skating Championships at Thialf Ice Rink on March 4, 2023 in Heerenveen, Netherlands. (Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

JAKE PAUL SAYS TOMMY FURY IS 'MY SON' DESPITE LOSS THAT RESULTED FROM 'MY WORST TRAINING CAMP EVER'

Leerdam was previously involved with fellow speed skater Koen Verweij, according to reports.

Paul, 26, and the model Rose dated on-and-off until late last year.

Leerdam earned five first-place finishes at the 2023 ISU Speed Skating World Cup - she won the World Junior Championships in 2017 in Finland, and finished in second place the following year.

Jutta Leerdam reacts in the Women's 1st 1000m Sprint during the ISU European Speed Skating Championships at Hamar Olympic Hall Vikingskipet on Jan. 6, 2023 in Hamar, Norway.

Jutta Leerdam reacts in the Women's 1st 1000m Sprint during the ISU European Speed Skating Championships at Hamar Olympic Hall Vikingskipet on Jan. 6, 2023 in Hamar, Norway. (Joosep Martinson - International Skating Union/International Skating Union via Getty Images)

The speed skater boasts 4.1 million Instagram followers.