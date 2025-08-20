Jake Paul to fight Gervonta 'Tank' Davis in November exhibition on Netflix

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jake Paul’s next fight has been set.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer will be facing Gervonta "Tank" Davis in an exhibition match at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on Nov. 14.

In similar fashion to his controversial fight with Mike Tyson, Netflix will be hosting the major event later this year.

Paul, who is 12-1 in his boxing career with seven knockouts, has already started the trash talk on X.

"Gervonta has been disrespecting my name for too long. His nickname might be Tank, but I’m an FPV drone and I’m about to disable this tiny boy," Paul said. "Yes, he’s one of the top pound-for-pound boxers in the world, but my motto is anyone, anytime, anyplace, against all odds. And I like my odds. First, I am going to kill David, then I will go on to slaughter Goliath."

"Goliath" likely refers to Anthony Joshua, the British pro who is a two-time heavyweight champion. He and Paul were in talks, but they reportedly collapsed due to network issues.

While Davis has never lost a fight, his last one was mired in controversy. He fought to a draw with Lamont Roach in March at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, which included Davis’ kneel-down that wasn’t called as a knockdown in the ninth round.

Davis was expected to face Roach again on Aug. 16. However, he got into a legal situation after being arrested for misdemeanor battery-domestic violence. His ex-girlfriend accused him of striking her on the back of the head and slapping her during a June 15 altercation. The charge was dropped last week after his ex-girlfriend refused to prosecute.

Meanwhile, Paul’s last fight was against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June, where he won by unanimous decision in California. The victory gave him a World Boxing Association (WBA) ranking this past month, debuting as the No. 14 contender in the cruiserweight division.

Speaking of weight classes, that will be a major storyline between these two fighters before their bout in November. Paul weighs in at least 50 pounds more than Davis, who is 5-foot-5 compared to Paul’s 6-foot-1 frame.

Netflix will also be hosting a Sept. 13 bout between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford, two of the best pound-for-pound boxers to ever step foot in a ring.

