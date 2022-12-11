Jaguars' Zay Jones makes impressive touchdown haul, pylon cam in right place at right time to confirm catch

The Jacksonville Jaguars took a 20-14 lead into halftime against the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans on Sunday thanks to an impressive Zay Jones touchdown catch.

Trevor Lawrence found Jones running toward the end zone but the pass was initially tipped by Titans cornerback Roger McCreary. Jones managed to keep his concentration and come down with the football for what was thought to be an incomplete pass.

Upon further review, Jones was ruled to have kept both his feet in bounds and completed the catch for the touchdown. The pylon camera helped confirm the catch, which was almost as impressive as the grab itself.

Jones finished the first half with four catches for 48 yards and the score. Tight end Evan Engram added six catches for 91 yards and also had a touchdown.

Lawrence finished 16-for-23 with 197 yards and the two touchdown passes.

Jacksonville will have to keep Derrick Henry at bay if they want to close the game out with a huge divisional win. Henry wrapped the first half with 119 rushing yards and a touchdown. However, his fumble helped set up the key Jaguars touchdown.

Tennessee came into the week 7-5. They made a change in the front office, firing general manager Jon Robinson. Jacksonville is 4-8 this season but have proven to be able to score at will in some games this season.