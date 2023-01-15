Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence talks incredible 27-point comeback win: 'Don't want to do that again'

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence pulled off the unthinkable on Saturday night in his wild-card round playoff win against the Los Angeles Chargers – but don’t ask him to do it again.

Lawrence had 288 passing yards, four touchdown passes and four interceptions and led Jacksonville on a second-half comeback after being down by as many as 27 points. Three of Lawrence’s four touchdown passes came in the second half, including a 9-yard score to Christian Kirk. Riley Patterson kicked a 36-yard game-winning field goal.

"You couldn't write a better script to win a game like that tonight, so it makes it more special, but don't want to do that again," Lawrence said, via ESPN. "Got to take care of the ball. That's where it starts."

Lawrence added: "We said in the locker room that’s kind of how our season’s going. We’re never out of the fight.... I’m kind of speechless, honestly, just to see what belief can do and to see when a team believes in each other what you can accomplish."

Lawrence became the third quarterback in the Super Bowl era to throw four interceptions in the first half of a playoff game, joining Gary Danielson for the Detroit Lions and Craig Morton for the Denver Broncos.

Jacksonville’s rally is only behind the Buffalo Bills, who came back from down 32 points against the Houston Oilers on Jan. 3, 1993, and the Indianapolis Colts, who came back from 28 points against the Kansas City Chiefs, on Jan. 4, 2014.

"I didn’t have a choice," Lawrence added. "These guys have sacrificed way too much for me to be the reason we lose an opportunity."

The Jaguars also became the first team to win a playoff game with a turnover differential of minus-five or worse. Teams with that turnover deficit were 0-19 in the Super Bowl era.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.