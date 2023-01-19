Expand / Collapse search
Jacksonville Jaguars
Published

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence 'can't imagine' Chiefs fans being louder than Jacksonville's during comeback win

The Jags visit Arrowhead Stadium Saturday

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Arrowhead Stadium is notorious for being one of the loudest stadiums in all of sports.

However, Trevor Lawrence says whatever Chiefs fans bring on Saturday won't come close to the atmosphere in Jacksonville last weekend.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence rolls out looking to pass in the third quarter of a game against against the Kansas City Chiefs Nov. 13, 2022, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence rolls out looking to pass in the third quarter of a game against against the Kansas City Chiefs Nov. 13, 2022, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"I can't imagine it'll be much louder than our fans were here on Saturday, honestly," Lawrence told reporters Wednesday.

The second-year quarterback did acknowledge that Kansas City's crowd is "obviously … one of (the best), if not, the best in the NFL."

The Jaguars hosted their first playoff game in almost five years Saturday and came back from a 27-0 deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers, 31-30. Naturally, TIAA Bank Field was rocking.

It was Jacksonville's second straight late comeback. The week prior, they recovered a fumble late in the fourth quarter to win the AFC South over the Tennessee Titans when a loss would have seriously hurt their chances of making the playoffs.

Trevor Lawrence (16) of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs for second quarter yardage against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium Nov. 13, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

Trevor Lawrence (16) of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs for second quarter yardage against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium Nov. 13, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Lawrence has seen his share of hostile environments having played in two college national championship games and another College Football Playoff semifinal.

The Jags and Chiefs met at Arrowhead Nov. 13, and the Chiefs posted a 27-17 victory. Lawrence threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns that afternoon, completing 29 of his 40 passes. He was out-dueled by Patrick Mahomes, who threw for four touchdowns and 331 yards.

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, left, hugs Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars after the Chiefs defeated the Jaguars 27-17 at Arrowhead Stadium Nov. 13, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. 

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, left, hugs Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars after the Chiefs defeated the Jaguars 27-17 at Arrowhead Stadium Nov. 13, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.  (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The Chiefs are looking to reach their fifth consecutive AFC championship game, and the Jags will be looking to make it for the first time since 2018.