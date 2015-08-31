Jaguars TE Julius Thomas could miss start of regular season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Julius Thomas might need surgery on his injured hand and could miss multiple games to start the regular season.

General manager Dave Caldwell said Monday that Thomas will get a second opinion on his right hand, and if he needs surgery, he would be sidelined another four weeks.

Caldwell says ''it's more or less just cleaning it up and tightening it up. This will assure that the bone will heal completely by the time he's ready to go.''

Thomas, who signed a five-year, $46 million contract that included $24 million guaranteed in free agency, broke a bone in the back of his hand in the preseason opener against Pittsburgh. He initially was supposed to be back for the regular-season opener Sept. 13 against Carolina.

But now he could miss the first three games, maybe more.

