Jaguars star sends explicit message after big win over Broncos: 'F--- everybody but us'

Two weeks ago, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen was "totally fine" with the team being counted out of the AFC South title race. On Sunday, the team made a statement.

The Jaguars went on the road and beat the Denver Broncos, 34-20. Jacksonville maintained a one-game lead in the division title race and is closing in on getting a home playoff game as they’ve emerged as one of the best teams in the conference.

Jaguars star defensive lineman Travon Walker said on the team’s postgame show he doesn’t want anyone jumping on the team’s bandwagon now.

"They just gonna hop on the bandwagon now," he said of the possibility of the NFL world hyping up the team after the win over the Broncos. "Everyone in this locker room, on the Jaguars team, even upstairs, we know everyone is probably gonna try to hop on this bandwagon right now. But we don’t want anybody. They can stay where they’re at. It’s us. It’s all about the Jags.

"F--- everybody but us – excuse my language, mom, dad and grandma, but f--- everybody but us."

Walker is in his fourth year with Jacksonville. The Jaguars selected him No. 1 overall in the 2022 draft. He had back-to-back seasons in 2023 and 2024 of at least 10 sacks. He’s only appeared in 12 games this season and has 2.5 sacks and 32 total tackles as a result.

The defense has improved dramatically this season.

The Jaguars are 10th in points allowed and 13th in yards allowed. The team is also third in takeaway/giveaway ratio. Jacksonville is on the verge of making the playoffs after only winning four games in 2024.