Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars' Shad Khan on Jacksonville shooting: 'Hatred cannot be a choice'

Three people were killed in a racially motivated shooting at a Jacksonville store, police say

Ryan Gaydos
Jacksonville Mayor Deegan: This hate 'must not' continue to happen after deadly shooting Video

Jacksonville Mayor Deegan: This hate 'must not' continue to happen after deadly shooting

Mayor Donna Deegan addresses the racially motivated shooting that left at least four dead, including the shooter at Jacksonville Dollar General store on 'Fox Report.'

Jaguars team owner Shad Khan released a statement following a shooting at a Jacksonville, Florida, store that left three people dead Saturday afternoon.

Police said a masked White man opened fire and fatally shot three Black people inside a Dollar General in a predominantly African American neighborhood. Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters called the shooting "racially motivated" and said the unidentified suspect made his hate for Black people clear in racist writings.

police outside Dollar General

Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a mass shooting at a Dollar General store Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Jacksonville. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Khan on Sunday released a statement through the team.

"The heartache I share with family and friends of the victims today is deepened knowing this tragedy in New Town will be remembered as an act of hatred against Black people of our community," he said. "Some things in our lives are beyond our control, but we are able to determine how we treat, respect and love each other. 

Law enforcement officials investigating

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters called the shooting "racially motivated." (AP Photo/John Raoux)

"Hatred cannot be a choice. No one should be victim of hatred. No one should hate."

Waters said the shooter was in his 20s and used a Glock handgun and a semiautomatic rifle with at least one of them having a swastika painted on it. He also said the shooter was wearing a bullet-resistant vest, had once been involved in a 2016 domestic violence incident and was once involuntarily committed to a mental hospital for examination.

Shad Khan in England

Shahid Khan tours the stadium ahead of the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Craven Cottage on Aug. 30, 2022, in London. (Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)

"This is a dark day in Jacksonville’s history. There is no place for hate in this community," Waters added. "I am sickened by this cowardly shooter's personal ideology."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

