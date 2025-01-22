Jaguars 'respectfully separate' from general manager Trent Baalke as other teams fill similar roles

The Jacksonville Jaguars are going to have to make up for some lost time.

With the season ending over two weeks ago, the team announced Wednesday it has parted ways with general manager Trent Baalke.

"Following several discussions with Trent Baalke this week, we both arrived at the conclusion that it is in our mutual best interests to respectfully separate, effective immediately," owner Shad Khan wrote in a statement.

"Trent leaves us with my deepest appreciation for his efforts over the past five seasons. … I am deeply committed to building a winner here in Jacksonville and look forward to introducing a new head coach who will make that happen for our players and fans alike."

After winning the AFC South in 2022, it's been a tough couple of seasons for the organization. The Jags choked what would have been a second-straight division win in 2023. This season, in Trevor Lawrence's first year of one of the most lucrative contract extensions of all time, he took a step backward, and the team finished 4-13.

Baalke joined the Jags in 2020 as their director of player personnel but was quickly promoted to general manager the following year. His first selection in the draft was Lawrence.

Jacksonville went 25-43 in his tenure.

The separation comes after the Titans and Raiders hired new general managers.

Reports say that, after the Jags fired Doug Pederson, potential head coaching candidates did not want to work under Baalke. Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson chose the Bears, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn went with the Jets and Bucs OC Liam Coen decided to return to Tampa Bay instead of going to Jacksonville.

Jacksonville holds the fifth selection in the NFL Draft.

