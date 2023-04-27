Jaguars offensive lineman facing multi-game suspension for violating NFL’s PED policy: reports

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without its veteran left tackle to start the 2023 NFL season after Cam Robinson violated the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy, according to multiple reports.

Robinson will be suspended by the NFL for an unspecified amount of games , per NFL Network.

The league is awaiting the results of a second sample before deciding on the length of Robinson’s suspension, which could be two, six or eight games, according to ESPN.

TEXANS' JOHN METCHIE III PARTICIPATES IN FIRST PRACTICE SINCE LEUKEMIA DIAGNOSIS

Robinson would forfeit $888,888 for every game he’s suspended.

Robinson signed a three-year, $52.75 million extension prior to the start of the 2022 season, starting 14 games for the Jaguars.

He missed the final five games of the season – including the playoffs – with a knee injury as the Jags won the organization's first playoff game since 2017.

Robinson was drafted in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft and has started 75 games for the Jaguars.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jacksonville is looking to build off a very successful first season under head coach Doug Pederson, going 9-8 and winning the AFC South division.

Second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence rebounded from a difficult rookie season, throwing for 4,113 yards, 25 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

"I think we can’t really focus on the expectations," Lawrence told reporters after offseason workouts. "Obviously, you’re doing something right when the expectations raise for your team. That’s just a byproduct of the success we had last year. But still, last year didn't end the way we wanted it to.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Obviously, it was a good year for our team, for this city, for this organization, but there’s more out there. I think we’ve set a new standard of who we’re going to be, the team we’re going to be. We have to start that way this year."

Jacksonville owns the 24th overall pick in Thursday’s 2023 NFL Draft.