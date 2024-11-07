Police, fans get into wild melees at Florida-Georgia game as 1 fan allegedly uses racial slur, death threat

There were at least two incidents at Saturday's Florida-Georgia game where police officers seemingly pummeled fans in attendance.

Footage has gone viral online of one officer apparently firing hammer fists toward the back of the head of one Florida fan. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released bodycam footage of that incident as well as another.

In "Incident 1," two officers approach a fan, later identified as Walter Brown, in the last rows of EverBank Stadium, where Brown says a fan "assaulted" him and tried to "kidnap" his kids.

Shortly after officers ask Brown to leave, he allegedly turns to a woman and says, "I'm either going to kill a cop or not leave."

"Officer Kelly" then pulls out a stun gun while "Officer Bowers" tries to speak with Brown as he refuses to leave.

Brown then tells Bowers that he will "beat [his] f---ing ass." Kelly then approaches Brown and tries to grab his arm, to which Brown says, "Don't touch me, n-----." Shortly after, Kelly fires the stun gun.

Bowers tries to subdue Brown but is unsuccessful. Brown then allegedly calls Kelly the slur at least four more times before Bowers fires his own stun gun.

As Brown tries to pull out the wires from the stun gun, Kelly is allegedly shown shoving and punching the suspect while Bowers tries to handcuff Brown, who apparently says he's "fixing to get rich" as bystanders say the officers will lose their jobs.

WARNING: NSFW LANGUAGE

The department also provided cellphone video in which Brown appears to reach for Kelly's gun but is unable to holster it.

Later in the game, in what the office called "Incident 2," three officers are shown responding to fans deemed unruly by others in attendance. After three fans are marked as ejected, they plead to stay. "Sgt. Beasley" then grabs one of the fans in question, which prompts a melee between the fans and the officers.

One officer seemingly throws repeated hammer fists to the back of the head of one fan, the original moment that went viral online. The department did not release this officer's bodycam footage.

WARNING: NSFW LANGUAGE

FIRST 12-TEAM COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF RANKINGS ANNOUNCED; OREGON HOLDS TOP SPOT

Despite the violence, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said the officers were "within policy."

"Yes, there was force used," Waters said Tuesday afternoon at a news conference. "And yes, that force is always ugly. … [It] does not mean it was unlawful or contrary to policy."

Waters also said cellphone footage was "intentionally misleading" to "advance an anti-police agenda." He also said 35 people were ejected from the game, while eight in total were arrested, including the four aforementioned suspects.

Florida tied the game at 20 in the fourth quarter on Sunday, but the Bulldogs scored 14 unanswered points to take home the victory.

