Jacksonville Jaguars: 2020 NFL Draft profile

The Jacksonville Jaguars finished 6-10 during the 2019 season.

The Jaguars have 12 picks going into the draft. Six of their picks came through trades with the Los Angeles Rams, the San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks.

Last year, the Jaguars selected linebacker Josh Allen in the first round. Allen played in 16 games for the Jaguars and started four. He recorded 10 1/2 sacks and 44 tackles in his rookie season.

Here are the Jaguars’ draft picks.

DRAFT PICKS

Round 1, No. 9 overall

Round 1, No. 20 overall (from LAR)

Round 2, No. 42 overall

Round 3, No. 73 overall

Round 4, No. 116 overall (from SF via DEN)

Round 4, No. 140 overall (from CHI)

Round 5, No. 157 overall (from ATL via BAL)

Round 5, No. 165 overall (from LAR)

Round 6, No. 189 overall

Round 6, No. 206 overall (from SEA)

Round 7, No. 223 overall

Here are some of the Jaguars’ key free-agent acquisition and departures.

ACQUISITIONS

Al Woods, DT (signed from SEA)

Cedric Ogbuehi, OL (signed from SEA)

Joe Schobert, LB (signed from CLE)

Rashaan Melvin, CB (signed from DET)

Rodney Gunter, DE (signed from ARI)

Tyler Eifert, TE (signed from CIN)

DEPARTURES

A.J. Bouye, CB (trade to DEN)

Calais Campbell, DE (trade to BAL)

Cody Davis, S (signed with NE)

Nick Foles, QB (trade to CHI)

Nick O’Leary, TE (signed with LV)

Seth DeValve, TE (signed with CAR)

UNSIGNED FREE AGENTS

Akeem Spence, DT

Ben Iljalana, OL

Ben Koyack, TE

Brandon Thomas, OL

D.J. Alexander, LB

Devante Mays, RB

Donald Payne, LB

Geoff Swaim, TE

Jake Ryan, LB

James Onuwualu, LB

Marcell Dareus, DT

Marquise Lee, WR

Najee Goode, LB

Preston Brown, LB

Taj McGowan, RB